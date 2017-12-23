How to Develop a Bug Out Route by Morgan – The Survivalist Blog

The prepper community loves to discuss bugging out. It’s one of the most talked about and fantasized about topics. Bugging out is something that definitely needs to be considered and properly planned. There are many reasons someone may need to bug out outside of the zombie apocalypse, such as a train derailment, fire, hurricane, etc.

Bugging in is what we plan to do, and I think what most people plan to do. The only time we would consider bugging out is if we’re forced from our home.

In order to decide when you need to bug out, where you’re bugging out to and all of the other considerations, you need to have a disaster plan. In the disaster plan you should have at least a few different bug out locations to choose from. If bug out location A is compromised, then go to bug out location B and so on.

The locations don’t have to be perfect. In reality, nowhere you bug out to is 100% ideal. Do the best you can to think of places that will be best for the whole family. My suggestion, if you’re not already outside of the city, then get outside of the city. Cities are generally not ideal places during an emergency or disaster.

Once you’ve written out the disaster plan, it’s time to run a mock bug out.

The mock bug out is so important to the overall planning and creation process. You can write a plan all day long, but until you’ve actually run the route to your bug out location(s) then you won’t know what you’re up against when the time comes to really bug out.

When we ran our first mock bug out, we crossed over several rivers, went through a few small towns and was forced to get on major freeways a couple times. It was a big eye opener on what we should expect during a real bug out.

When you run your mock bug out, you’ll have to take a few things under consideration:

You’re most likely going to be running the route in an ideal situation with low stress and low traffic. Depending on the type of emergency event that could happen, you could run into a lot of traffic or you could run into very little. It depends on a variety of factors, time of day, size of city, where you are in the city, etc. If you see that a hurricane is on its way and you decide to leave before anyone else starts to evacuate, you may be dealing with less stress. But if you decide to leave whenever everyone else has also decided to evacuate, then you may be dealing with a lot more traffic and a lot more stress. Take this into consideration when running your mock bug out. The mock bug out could have gone swimmingly, but you’ll need to brainstorm how it could go wrong and how you might avoid complications. Not all complications can be avoided, but it’s good to think about.

