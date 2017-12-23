Coroner Releases Autopsy Report of Las Vegas Shooting Victims by Tim Brown – Freedom Outpost

It’s been nearly three months since the Las Vegas shooting took place, in which Stephen Paddock is alleged to have murdered 58 people and wounded over 500 before taking his own life.

Now, the coroner’s report is out concerning the autopsy of the victims.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg released more details Thursday about how the victims died.

The report lists 58 cases, but does not include Stephen Paddock.

Cause and Manner of death for Las Vegas shooting victims by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

Of those killed, six were shot multiple times and 18 were shot in the head.

Others sustained fatal shots to the chest and back.

Still, the FBI doesn’t seem to have any idea of what motivated the shooting. Yet, the Islamic State, who never claims responsibility for something they were not involved in, took responsibility for this shooting, claiming that Paddock was a recent convert to Islam and was engaging in jihad.

Yes, H. R. McMaster, it’s the real Islamic ideology that was carried out by Muhammad and his followers for 14 centuries !

The chief of the FBI’s Las Vegas office, Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse, said he expects the agency to release a report on the Oct. 1 massacre before the tragedy’s first anniversary, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Now that’s a long time for some people, but speaking for the FBI, that’s light speed, all right?” he said.

Well, yeah, it’s a really long time.

We knew more about the Texas church shooter in a lot less time than we did about anything that took place in Las Vegas.

My goodness, America knew more about the patsy Lee Harvey Oswald following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy than we know about the Las Vegas shooting.

Either the FBI is completely incompetent or they are helping to coverup the real motive behind the shooting.

Some believe the shooting was completely fabricated while others believe that acoustic analysis reveals that multiple shooters were involved and that still others believe it was an Islamic attack.

No matter what, most people will move on to another “shiny object” and forget about the largest mass shooting in the history of America and how three months later, the FBI continues to investigate the alleged collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia without any evidence while they know absolutely nothing about the motive behind the Vegas shooting, even though it’s staring them in the face.



