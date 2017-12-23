Communists vs. Fascists by Linh Dinh – UNZ Review

Two blocks from my front door, there are two signs in a house window, “FASCIST SCUM YOUR TIME IS DONE,” “WHITE SUPREMACY IS TERRORISM.” Seeing them, my 71-year-old friend, Felix, snarled, “I feel like throwing a rock through that window! How dare he comes into this neighborhood and calls us Fascists!” Interesting, Felix’ immediate assumption that the man was a newcomer, that is, an outsider who had intruded to find the locals more than deplorable.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Less than a block away, there are these signs in second floor windows, “VETERANS FOR TRUMP / MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” “TRUMP / MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” “the silent majority STANDS WITH TRUMP,” “TRUMP / MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” plus an American flag.

Fifty yards from that house, there is a poster showing the Santa Maria, Nina and Pinta being flushed down the toilet, “CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS DIDN’T DISCOVER SHIT / DECOLONIZE / ABOLISH POLICE . RETURN STOLEN LAND . CEASE INDUSTRIALIZATION . CEASE ASSIMILATION . PROTECT SACRED LAND AND WATER”

So far, who is the extremist here? Of course, the correct answer is all of them, thanks to the extreme polarization of our society, for if you don’t agree with someone politically, he becomes a Fascist or Communist.

The last fellow echoes Derek Jensen, who has written 20 books to defend nature and denounce human supremacism, industrialism and agriculture. Jensen wants to destroy all that is and reboot the world. Since humanity can never think or act as one, however, there is no chance that, say, “CEASE INDUSTRIALISM” can ever be applied universally.

We’ve only walked two blocks, and the political and social division on display is already jarring, so let’s take brief refuge in the Friendly Lounge, yet even here, there’s a civil war abrewing. Check out this Yelp review, “Calling this bar ‘Friendly’ Lounge must have been somebody’s idea of a sick joke. The bartender (it’s almost always the same dude) is downright surly (which it must be said, I usually do go in for). He kind of perches on the bar and doesn’t really move when people come in. There is definitely a negative vibe directed at anybody under forty, particularly those in ironic t-shirts and thick black frames. Also, you’re more than likely to hear some offensive (most likely racist) joke told between the staff and the regulars if you stay around long enough. There are no beers on draft and a very limited selection in the bottle. I think Yuengling was the creme de la creme of that selection.”

Friendly owners still resist serving Pabst Blue Ribbon, it’s true. To those who are into man buns, soul patches and tight jeans, this is a stay away sign. Metrosexual hipsters are not missed by Felix, “They’re Communists, basically.” Returning the favor, they’d brand him a Fascist for his defense of Trump.

Yes, the nighttime bartender, Marco, can often be surly, but his brother, Dominik, who works daytime, is always courteous and accommodating. Last week, when two black dudes tried to pay with a fake $20, Dom didn’t freak but gave them two free drinks, just to avoid a commotion. As for the racist jokes, they come in all colors, including plenty against Italians, “the Awopaho tribe.”

Felix, “Everybody is a little racist. You have to a bit prejudiced, just to get by in this world. If you walk in a black neighborhood and you see a gang of teenagers at a corner, you’ll cross the street. The ‘correct’ people are the biggest bigots of them all. Back in the 60’s, the quote was, ‘Never trust anybody over 30.’ Now, I don’t trust anybody under 30.”

loading...

Sharing is caring!