It Has All Come To This Moment, What Happens Next (Video)
It Has All Come To This Moment, What Happens Next Video – X22 Report
Sanctions are now in place of NK. SK says they would like to have peace talks with NK without preconditions. Saudi Arabia bombs the food storage areas in Yemen. Australia is now leaving Iraq and Syria. The Syrian Government is now asking the US to leave Syria. The Cabal is trapped, how will this turn out the clock is ticking down.
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!