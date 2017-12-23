Claudio Grass: The Relevance Of Gold And Bitcoin In The 21st Century Video – Crush the Street

Claudio Grass joins in today’s interview to give us the latest updates in the Gold and Silver markets and the relevance of precious metals in the 21st century. Other insights shared, Bitcoin and the importance of taking profit, the logical mindset every investor needs and also if higher education is still needed in a World of free information.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:50 The relevance of Gold in the 21st century

07:50 Overview on the stock market bubble

12:50 Cryptocurrencies taken seriously in the financial world

17:10 Staying logical and taking profit

20:50 Silver and Gold market updates

23:20 The redundancy of higher education

27:50 Where to gain more insights

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!