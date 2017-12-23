Claudio Grass: The Relevance Of Gold And Bitcoin In The 21st Century (Video)
Claudio Grass: The Relevance Of Gold And Bitcoin In The 21st Century Video – Crush the Street
Claudio Grass joins in today’s interview to give us the latest updates in the Gold and Silver markets and the relevance of precious metals in the 21st century. Other insights shared, Bitcoin and the importance of taking profit, the logical mindset every investor needs and also if higher education is still needed in a World of free information.
TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:
01:50 The relevance of Gold in the 21st century
07:50 Overview on the stock market bubble
12:50 Cryptocurrencies taken seriously in the financial world
17:10 Staying logical and taking profit
20:50 Silver and Gold market updates
23:20 The redundancy of higher education
27:50 Where to gain more insights