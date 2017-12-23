China, Gold, Silver And What Promises To Be A Wild 2018 Podcast – King World News

Dr. Stephen Leeb: Chairman & Chief Investment Officer of Leeb Capital Management – Dr. Leeb is a registered investment adviser and has been managing big cap growth portfolios since 1999. Over the last decade, his independently-verified performance record has been ranked in the top 5 percent among peers according to Informa’s PSN manager database. Dr. Leeb is a New York Time’s Best Selling author, eight books total on investments and financial trends. His latest book, Red Alert: How China’s Growing Prosperity Threatens the American Way of Life (Business Plus, 2011).

Audio Interview Here>>>

loading...

Sharing is caring!