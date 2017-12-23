CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: UFOS & THE MISSING MONEY! NEW YORK TIMES DISCLOSURE SPIN Video – Dark Journalist

SPECIAL UPDATE: New York Times UFO Story

Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt welcomes Former Assistant Housing Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts to give her take of the recent news wave of Fake UFO Disclosure via the New York Times, Harry Reid and Tom Delonge. She also comments on the story being used as a smokescreen to distract from herder research into Missing Money (21 Trillion) at HUD, NASA & the DOD. They also give a preview of their major look at 2018, The Space Based Economy and Catherine’s latest Solari Report Control 101!

