Bob Moriarty: The Bitcoin Bubble Has Burst

Nearly two weeks ago I spoke with Bob Moriarty, founder of 321gold, and he couldn’t wait to start the interview discussing how Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies as a whole) was in a massive bubble that was about to burst. Fast forward ten days later and we’ve just seen the beginning of what could be the unwinding of the ‘Bitcoin bubble.’ Bob’s favorite junior gold mining play Novo Resources has also had a tough week so I figured it was time to get Bob on the phone again for a quick chat before the Christmas Holiday weekend began…

CEO Technician: We spoke about two weeks ago Bob, Bitcoin was around $17,000 at the time and you were adamant that it was a bubble that was on the verge of bursting. We’ve seen a nearly 50% drop in Bitcoin this week (to a low of around $11,000 from a peak near $20,000), is this the bubble bursting?

Bob Moriarty: A couple of days after we spoke Bitcoin hit nearly $20,000 but it had been displaying signs of a mania for several weeks. McAfee was saying it was going to $1 million, Celente was saying it couldn’t be a bubble. You’ve got to have cheerleaders at the top just like Bunker Hunt with silver in 1980 and Eric Sprott with silver in 2011. McAfee might end up being the face of the Bitcoin bubble.

It was a bubble and it has burst. It’s not going to stop at $11,000.

CEO Technician: How far can it fall Bob?

Bob Moriarty: To zero.

CEO Technician: (laughs out loud)

Bob Moriarty: Here’s what’s really funny, for something to have value it has to have some use. Bitcoin can’t be used for anything. Most people can’t even buy or sell their Bitcoin during periods of intense price activity. Bitcoin’s only value was the fact that it had gone up so much. It has 1,300 other competitors and it has ‘forked’ twice. The advocates of Bitcoin Cash are even saying that Bitcoin Cash is the real Bitcoin. So every rational reason for explaining why it has some value has turned out to be false.

CEO Technician: Yesterday I pointed out the technical damage and bearish change in character in Bitcoin before the overnight crash. From my vantage point the Bitcoin chart needs time to heal because now you have every buyer in the last three weeks underwater and disappointed that they aren’t sitting on enormous gains.

Bob Moriarty: A day before we spoke two weeks ago I did an interview on YouTube. There were about 80 comments on this interview and about 75 of those comments were people telling me how stupid I was. I am one of the few guys who has accurately called bubbles in the past and this is going to end exactly the same way every other bubble does. When the chart goes curvilinear and everyone thinks they’re going to get rich overnight, the crash isn’t far away.

CEO Technician: This morning I saw a well known technician post the silver chart from 2011 and so far it looks very similar to the Bitcoin chart. Is this going to play out in a similar fashion?

Bob Moriarty: Yes, 100%. If you go back to April 25, 2011 I wrote an article on the exact day silver topped and Jim Rogers was saying silver wasn’t in a bubble. You’ve got to have really smart guys who are telling people “this time is different” at the top. Bitcoin had that exact thing with John McAfee and Celente and many others.

CEO Technician: I saw an excellent tweet this morning highlighting the 4 key conditions (from William Bernstein’s “The Four Pillars of Investing”) for a bubble to be in place:

Bitcoin (and cryptocurrencies as a whole) has every single one of these. The 4th condition stands out to me as being extra present in the current crypto craze as we have lots of people who have never invested in anything who are suddenly all-in on cryptocurrencies.

