Bitcoin Crashes! What´s Next? (Video)

Crush The Street CEO, Kenneth Ameduri shares his insights on the recent Bitcoin price correction which everybody has been expecting. Are we in a bubble? And how does the new Bitcoin Futures truly impact the price of Bitcoin and other digital assets, all this and more are covered.

TOPICS IN THIS INTERVIEW:

01:50 The accelerated market cycles of Bitcoin

01:50 The bubble mind-set of cryptocurrencies

05:40 Bitcoin Futures implications

08:40 Litecoin creator Charlie Lee selling his Litecoin holdings



