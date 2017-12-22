The U.N vs Donald Who’s Right? Hillary Clinton In Trouble! Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on U.N general assembly voting against the U.S and Donald Trump with Niki Haley in a resolution that most of the world voted for. We also get into how the iPhone is slowed down on purpose and Hillary Clinton in hot water over the Uranium one scandal. Plus a lot more news from today and oh yeah life expectancy in the U.S just went down for two years in a row. Find out why by watching this video

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!