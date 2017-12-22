Richard Daughty & Chris Waltzek Ph.D. Podcast – Radio GoldSeek

Richard Daughty, “the angriest guy in economics,” writer/publisher of The Mogambo Guru economic newsletter says the stock / bond markets are approaching bubble territory.

The Mogambo Guru notes that central banks continue to prop up the global housing, stock and bond markets awash in a sea of interest rate sensitive derivatives.

The US held a 3-10 billion ounce silver stockpile as a military strategic reserve – all of the silver was used / sold, primarily on the enormous uranium refining cyclotrons at Los Alamos.

Today, only 1 billion ounces are believed to exist worldwide. As global fiat money continues to be debased at a record pace

Our guest insists that everyone must procure a healthy modicum of physical gold and silver bullion.

Using the market cap of the $7 trillion internet bubble and the gold market as a guide and adjusting for price increases since 2000.

A price of $1 million BTC gains support from several leading investors / industry leaders (Figure 1.1.).

BTC could soar to a market cap of $50 trillion resulting in a Bitcoin price of $1 million.

A new Bitcoin Forecasting Index is presented, the Nimrod Bubble Index (NBI).

The NBI shows that the true bubble is in detractors insisting that there’s a bitcoin bubble.