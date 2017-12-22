Marin Katusa: Mohamed bin Salman is reshaping Saudi Arabia Video – Marco Voices

Erik Townsend welcomes Marin Katusa back to MacroVoices. Erik and Marin discuss Saudi Arabian politics and the power shift in the Middle East. They touch on the Petrodollar and the Yuan oil contract, the Saudi Aramco IPO and understanding the OPEC and Russia relationship. The further discuss the future of the electric vehicle market, uranium, global uranium enrichment, Russia and the future of Vladimir Putin.

