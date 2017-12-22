John Embry – 2018 Promises To Be A Very Big Year For Gold, Silver And The Miners from King World News

They Can’t Withdraw The Stimulus

December 22 ( King World News ) – John Embry: “Eric, we are certainly living in a very interesting period in history as the central banks continue to fuel historic financial bubbles. Bond prices are being supported at ridiculous levels, and it begs the question, why anyone would own a bond when the authorities are relentlessly debasing currencies globally and are now trapped? They can’t withdraw the stimulus without triggering a financial and economic meltdown of epic proportions…

There is a somewhat better logic behind the melt-up in stocks because they do in many cases represent real businesses and tangible assets which are worth more in the debased currencies. However, valuations have been taken to such extremes by historical parameters that they are terribly overpriced. How many times was the Tax Bill discounted on the upside as it worked its way through Congress? The bill will have minimal impact on the economy and it will surely exacerbate an already serious budget deficit situation. However, it has generated thousands of points on the upside in the Dow Jones Industrial average over the past year.

People Desperately Trying To Escape Failing Fiat System

The true story about currency debasement was reflected in the cryptocurrencies, which reached a mania stage. Governments are studying this space because it is a reflection of people trying to escape the rapidly failing fiat currency system that is currently in place around the world. But none of this has stopped the usual suspects from aggressively attempting to suppress the precious metals. Gold, silver and platinum were recently annihilated before beginning to see a turn because they are the powers that be’s worst nightmare when it comes to revealing the absurdity of their monetary policies. If gold and silver were trading in lockstep with the rest of the rapidly inflating financial assets, the ruse would be revealed and interests rates would rise precipitously around the world.

