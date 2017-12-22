What The GOP Pols Have Wrought—A Fiscal, Economic And Political Monster, Part 2 by David Stockman – Contra Corner

In Part 1 we revived Senator Howard Baker’s famous description of the giant Reagan Tax Cut of 1981 as a “riverboat gamble”, and that it was. When the “bidding war” with the Dems ended in July 1981, the US Congress had cut the Federal revenue base by 6.2% of GDP in the outyears. At today’s economic scale that would amount to a tax cut of $1.2 trillion per year!

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

By contrast, the peak year cut (FY 2019) in the current tax bill is just $280 billion. Nevertheless, we present this chart to demonstrate why today’s GOP “riverboat gamble” is actually far more dangerous than the one back then, and also why it’s capacity to actually stimulate a growth surge in the US economy is not even a pale imitation of the 1981 act.

Indeed, the size, shape, corrections and consequences of the giant 1981 tax cut depicted above tells you all you need to know about the rhetorical baloney being emitted by the GOP revilers regarding their current handiwork; and it also powerfully demonstrates why the 10-year tax plan enacted yesterday is the very opposite of a pro-growth supply-side stimulus.

In fact, it is a twisted pretzel of legislative gamesmanship designed to scam the Senate reconciliation rules, thereby enabling the unruly caucus of ideologically fragmented Republicans to obtain—-one concession and compromise at a time—the magic 51 Senate votes and a GOP “win”.

But this “win” will do nothing good for Flyover America—the only reason the GOP is now in power at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue. And it will soon boomerang on the pettifogging Republican pols who rammed it through without hearings or serious analysis as to its likely fiscal and economic consequences.

That will shortly become apparent, and not in a good way. As we showed in Part 1, the bill’s structure sets up a monumental fiscal and monetary policy collusion just 10 months from now that will literally shake the rafters of the Wall Street casino.

That’s because Uncle Sam will be borrowing the staggering sum of $1.257 trillion next year—even as the Fed is dumping $600 billion of existing debt into the bond market under QT. On the heels of sheer mayhem in the casino, the GOP’s report card will come in before the November 2018 elections bearing a big red letter “F”.

However, before addressing the real lessons embedded in the 1981 tax cut, the ridiculous claim by the Donald and his GOP acolytes that this bill is the “biggest tax cut in history” needs be swatted down—and not simply to correct the record. Debunking this “mine is bigger than yours” boast actually helps illuminate why the “growth” boom claimed for the current bill is so preposterous.

As we noted in Part 1, the GOP bill is the weirdest large scale tax cut ever enacted (to our knowledge) because it is drastically front-loaded and then shrivels wimpishly out of sight after the middle of the decade. Thus, measured in terms of static revenue loss, the peak cut occurs during the first full year (FY 2019) and amounts to $280 billion or 1.4% of GDP.

Thereafter, the nominal dollar cut shrinks to $178 billion in 2022, $115 billion in 2025 and then reverses to a tax increase of $33 billion in 2027. Relative to GDP, these figures amount to 0.8%, 0.4% and +0.1%, respectively.

So in comparative terms, the peak year Reagan cut amounted to 6.2% of GDP or 4.4 times more than the 1.4% cut scheduled for FY 2019 in the GOP bill. More importantly, on a ten-year basis the Reagan cut averaged 4.0% of GDP versus 0.4% for the current bill.

Our point here, however, is not to pull a “gotcha” on the GOP bloviators by showing that the Reagan tax cut was actually 10 times bigger on a long term basis. Rather, it is to highlight the quantitative realities behind the rhetorical hyperventilation now emanating from the Republican camp.

To wit, what’s big is not the tax cut number, but CBO’s baseline GDP estimate of $237 trillion over the ten year period. Simply put: We don’t think a $1.4 trillion tax cut over that same period would move the GDP needle very much even under ideal conditions—-but most certainly not when there are huge headwinds emanating from massive treasury borrowing, the epochal central bank pivot toward QT (quantitative tightening) and the inherent frailties of a geriatric business cycle (the budget plan covers months #102 thru #207 of the current expansion)

Obviously, this nonsensical disappearing tax cut pattern resulted from the effort to game the Congressional budget process, and to deliver the maximum wallop of tax cut goodies on election day next November.

So other than the permanent 21% corporate rate, the bill’s string of sunsets, temporary cuts and out-year increase amounts to a “Charlie Brown and Lucy” version of fiscal policy: After the next election, Lucy is empowered to pull back the football year after year through 2027 until there is nothing left of the “stimulus”.

That gets us to the big picture. What you have in the blue bars of the Reagan chart above is the shape of a real tax cut that had the power to move economic mountains—even if it did so at the expense of ballooning the national debt and ultimately triggering a payback down the road.

But for the life of us, we can not figure what kind of economic theory is embedded in the orange bars below—notwithstanding the diminutive size of the overall cut. It is certainly not any kind of supply-side theory which would embrace raising the tax burden on the US economy from 16.4% of GDP in FY 2019 (maximum cut year) to 18.5% of GDP in 2027 (after the net impact turns positive).

After all, that’s a 13% increase in the total Federal tax burden between the front-end and the back-end of the decade ahead.

The best that we can think of is some kind of throw-back to the primitive “pump-priming” theory of the 1930s—a relic so tattered and discredited that even modern Keynesians no longer talk about it.

In short, what the GOP tax bill amounts to is a temporary tax abatement gift to the middle class that will eventually turn into a fiscal nightmare; and a permanent cut of the corporate tax rate that will do virtually nothing for growth (as we will demonstrate in Part 3).

Then again, it will enable companies to pump more than a trillion dollars back into the casino in the form of stock buybacks, enhanced dividends and empire-building M&A deal—-which may have been the point all along.

loading...

Sharing is caring!