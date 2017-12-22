Discussing the Petroyuan with Alasdair Macleod (Podcast)
One of the key stories for 2018 will be the emerging “petroyuan” and the threat it will pose to the current monetary system and US dollar hegemony. Alasdair Macleod has studied this idea for years so it seemed only natural to have him in for this discussion today.
As we’ve been discussing recently here at TFMR, the three main items of concern for 2018 are:
- political risk
- geo-political risk
- de-dollarization
The pending introduction of a yuan-denominated crude oil contract…whether it be based in Shanghai, Dubai or elsewhere…fits squarely into at least two of those three categories.
To that end, Alasdair shares some terrific information with us today. In addition, please be sure to see this column of his from October: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/oil-for-gold-the-real-story His most recent article on these subjects was just posted today so you should be sure to read it, too: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/2018-could-be-the-year-for-gold
Thanks again to Alasdair for being so generous with his time today. Please be sure to listen to this entire podcast.
TF
Alasdair Macleod
Alasdair Macleod is a Contributing Author and Head of Research at http://www.goldmoney.com.
For most of his 40 years in the finance industry, Alasdair has been de-mystifying macro-economic events for his investing clients. The accumulation of this experience has convinced him that unsound monetary policies are the most destructive weapon governments use against the common man. Accordingly, his mission is to educate and inform the public in layman’s terms what governments do with money and how to protect themselves from the consequences.
Besides the GoldMoney site, Alasdair’s work can be found at his own site, http://www.financeandeconomics.org/
