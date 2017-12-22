Discussing the Petroyuan with Alasdair Macleod Podcast – TFMetals Report

One of the key stories for 2018 will be the emerging “petroyuan” and the threat it will pose to the current monetary system and US dollar hegemony. Alasdair Macleod has studied this idea for years so it seemed only natural to have him in for this discussion today.

As we’ve been discussing recently here at TFMR, the three main items of concern for 2018 are:

political risk

geo-political risk

de-dollarization

The pending introduction of a yuan-denominated crude oil contract…whether it be based in Shanghai, Dubai or elsewhere…fits squarely into at least two of those three categories.

To that end, Alasdair shares some terrific information with us today. In addition, please be sure to see this column of his from October: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/oil-for-gold-the-real-story His most recent article on these subjects was just posted today so you should be sure to read it, too: https://www.goldmoney.com/research/goldmoney-insights/2018-could-be-the-year-for-gold

Thanks again to Alasdair for being so generous with his time today. Please be sure to listen to this entire podcast.

TF

