Desperation Is Setting In, The Cabal Is Trapped (Video)
The truth continues to come out but the public is being shielded from it by the corporate media. As more info comes out the public will come aware of what really happened. NK says they are not responsible for the wannacry malware. The corporate media is now playing it up that the WH approved lethal weapons for Ukraine. The UN objects to the US recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The US will has stopped supporting the moderate rebels and has started to shutdown training centers and bases. The cabal is now desperate, they are trapped and will use everything they have to start the next event.
