Crypto Silver & End of Price Manipulation | Keith Neumeyer Video – Silver Doctors

CEO of First Majestic Silver Keith Neumeyer tells Silver Doctors the silver market will adapt blockchain technology ending the price manipulation.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

“I believe that the current system – the LBMA, CME, COMEX type system – is at the end of it’s ropes.” The future gold and silver pricing mechanism will involve blockchain technology, Neumeyer predicts, allowing silver miners to sell directly to consumers.

How will possible rate hikes next year impact precious metal prices? Siding with Warren Buffett, Neumeyer says what the Fed does shouldn’t impact investment decisions. “When it comes to gold and silver, I’m all in.”



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!