Chris Walsh: Marijuana Industry Can Be This Generation’s Largest Growth Industry? (Video)

During this 40+ minute interview, Jason asks Chris many questions about the marijuana industry and its enviable growth rate lately. Marijuana is being legalized by an increasing amount of US states, however, marijuana businesses have enormous challenges ahead. Jason asks Chris about many of these challenges, which can be as ridiculous as opening and keeping open a bank account.

Nevertheless, the Marijuana industry is slated for 50% annual growth rates for at least the next few years https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/1…

Jason also asks Chris about Canadian marijuana companies like Canopy Growth Corporation and Aurora Cannabis, which according to this MJ Biz Daily article from last month in November 2017 are more than 10 times larger than any American publicly listed marijuana company! https://mjbizdaily.com/chart-value-la…

Canadian marijuana companies have also had a much easier time raising larger amounts of capital https://mjbizdaily.com/funding-windfa… as there are no major issues in Canada with opening up a bank account (and keeping it open) as American marijuana companies still often have, especially with larger US banks.

The 2 major Canadian companies in the marijuana industry have a clear advantage, at least for now, over their American competitors. Both Canopy and Aurora have over $200 million in cash on their balance sheets and are making investments for growth https://www.fool.com/investing/2017/1…

Chris thinks the marijuana industry has the potential to be this generation’s largest growth industry.

For a very in depth conversation about the state of the industry, please listen to the entire interview!



