Boom Just Lowered On Clinton Crime Family And Obama Regime? Big Surprise In Wording Of New Executive Order By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

With all the hyperbole regarding the tax reform bill being passed, the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had ordered DOJ prosecutors to interview FBI agents that investigated corruption in regards to the much-talked about Uranium One deal as well as players linked to the Clinton Foundation, received attention but not as much focus as it should have received, which becomes even more relevant given the specific wording of President Trump’s December 21, 2017 Executive Order.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

URANIUM ONE – BRIEF RECAP

At issue is what has become known as Uranium One, where in 2010 the Obama administration approved the sale of U.S. uranium mining facilities to Russia, while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, which was one of the nine agencies that made the determination that the deal would not threaten U.S. national security.

In October 2017, a bombshell of a report by The Hill, titled “FBI uncovered Russian bribery plot before Obama administration approved controversial nuclear deal with Moscow,” revealed details of the Uranium One deal that instantly kicked off congressional inquiries as well as spawning the latest reports of the DOJ re-examining the events surrounding the deal made by the Obama administration.

For those that did not catch The Hill report at the time, it should be read in its entirety, in order to understand just how much had been hidden from not only the American people, but how the Obama administration placed a gag order against a key FBI informant to make sure that the details could not be revealed to congressional oversight committees.

Key relevant quotes for the purpose of this article are reproduced below:

Before the Obama administration approved a controversial deal in 2010 giving Moscow control of a large swath of American uranium, the FBI had gathered substantial evidence that Russian nuclear industry officials were engaged in bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering designed to grow Vladimir Putin’s atomic energy business inside the United States, according to government documents and interviews. Federal agents used a confidential U.S. witness working inside the Russian nuclear industry to gather extensive financial records, make secret recordings and intercept emails as early as 2009 that showed Moscow had compromised an American uranium trucking firm with bribes and kickbacks in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, FBI and court documents show. They also obtained an eyewitness account — backed by documents — indicating Russian nuclear officials had routed millions of dollars to the U.S. designed to benefit former President Bill Clinton’s charitable foundation during the time Secretary of State Hillary Clinton served on a government body that provided a favorable decision to Moscow, sources told The Hill. [….]

The investigation was ultimately supervised by then-U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein, an Obama appointee who now serves as President Trump’s deputy attorney general, and then-Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe, now the deputy FBI director under Trump, Justice Department documents show.

The connections to the current Russia case are many. The Mikerin probe began in 2009 when Robert Mueller, now the special counsel in charge of the Trump case, was still FBI director. And it ended in late 2015 under the direction of then-FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired earlier this year.

Again, well worth the time to read the entire Hill piece to understand why the wording in President Trump’s new executive order, in conjunction with the news that the DOJ is now delving into the events surrounding Uranium One, is so important.

As we highlight the very interesting part of Trump’s new EO, keep in mind the recent report by Politico regarding the Obama administration “derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah,” in order to get his nuclear deal with Iran. The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is already demanding more information from AG Sessions in regards to that blockbuster report.

EXECUTIVE ORDER – RE: CORRUPTION AND HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES

While the Treasury Department Press release regarding this EO focuses on the Trump administration and EO’s targeting of human rights abusers and corrupt actors around the world, declaring them national security threats, using the EO to build on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act passed by Congress last year, when we read Section 1 of the actual EO, we note wording that should concern the entire Clinton family, the Clinton Foundation, the Obama administration as well as any member of the intelligence community that had any part of the Uranium One deal and/or the Iran nuclear deal.

Executive Order Blocking the Property of Persons Involved in Serious Human Rights Abuse or Corruption, December 21, 2017:

Section 1. (a) All property and interests in property that are in the United States, that hereafter come within the United States, or that are or hereafter come within the possession or control of any United States person of the following persons are blocked and may not be transferred, paid, exported, withdrawn, or otherwise dealt in: (i) the persons listed in the Annex to this order; (ii) any foreign person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State and the Attorney General: (A) to be responsible for or complicit in, or to have directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse; (B) to be a current or former government official, or a person acting for or on behalf of such an official, who is responsible for or complicit in, or has directly or indirectly engaged in: (1) corruption, including the misappropriation of state assets, the expropriation of private assets for personal gain, corruption related to government contracts or the extraction of natural resources, or bribery; or (2) the transfer or the facilitation of the transfer of the proceeds of corruption;

Aside from the direct mention of corruption, misappropriation of state assets, extraction of natural resources and bribery, all of which as follow up Uranium One details have emerged, could be applied to the entire Russia/Uranium issue, we also note that the “annex” referred to in the EO identified specific individual and offers a section of entities that are listed, where we note that Uranium One, may not be the only issue where the boom could be lowered right on the Clintons.

In some form or fashion the Clintons, their foundation, the Obama regime and a number of deep state actors hold some type of connection, whether small or large, with a large number of the newly added names and entities listed in the annex.

For example: One of the names on the annex list, is: KARIMOVA, Gulnara (a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnara; a.k.a. KARIMOVA, Goulnora Islamovna; a.k.a. “Googoosha”).



(Gulnara Karimova and Bill Clinton at charity event in Antibes, France in 2009)

A little research on Karimova brings up a 2015 article at the Washington Examiner which details the following about her connections with the Clintons and the Clinton Foundation:

loading...

Sharing is caring!