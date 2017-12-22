Blame it on Global Warming! by Gary Christenson – Miles Franklin

CONCLUSIONS

Laying blame on global warming and promoting destructive financial practices will be used as long as they are helpful to the financial and political elite.

The Russians did not cause global warming or a dozen other problems, but the accusations are good distractions.

Gold and silver bullion and cash are less controllable by the elite, so they are discouraged.

I encourage you to buy more silver! Call Miles Franklin.

GLOBAL WARMING – NOW CLIMATE CHANGE

They have a damaged reputation because a few scientists have fudged the data and compromised the global warming narrative for political purposes. Reputable scientists have also stated their opposition while others have agreed that human beings are damaging the earth’s climate.

Human beings do affect climate and weather. But is their impact important? This article neither supports nor opposes the importance of human created global warming.

STEPPING BACK FROM THE CONTROVERSY

Many climate changes have occurred in the past million years. Change is the norm.

Long before anyone heard of “greenhouse gasses” the world alternated between warming and cooling periods due to changing solar output, volcanic activity and other factors.

Ice blankets Greenland today, but why is it called Greenland? Perhaps several centuries before greenhouse gases became important Greenland was warm and green.

Let’s skip the flawed discussion about warming or cooling (global cooling was the big concern fifty years ago).

HEADLINES, BLAME AND MISDIRECTION

Hurricanes: Supposedly hurricanes are now worse because the ocean is warmer. 2017 was a bad year with Harvey, Irma and Maria. 2005 included destruction from Katrina and Rita. What happened between 2006 and 2016? Three to twelve hurricanes occurred during each of those years, but they were not as destructive so the media talked less about global warming augmented hurricanes. But when a big hurricane causes massive damage, they blame global warming. Simple!

California Wildfires: Governor Jerry Brown blamed global warming and called it “the new normal.” Wildfires cause massive damage so they blame global warming. Support the narrative!

Terrorism: Important politicians are linking or blaming increased terrorism with global warming. Stretch the narrative!

Floods: Same story. Destructive flood – blame global warming.

A Bing search showed:

“Blame global warming for Texas floods.”

“Global warming blamed for 16 inches of snow.”

Global warming to blame for deadly tornadoes.”

“The left is now blaming earthquakes on global warming.”

“Abnormal bird migration etc.”

“ISIS” etc. etc. etc.

I propose we also blame global warming for: (Sarcasm alert!)

The rise of President Trump and the fall of HRC.

Russian and American hacking into elections.

The opioid epidemic.

Chicago and Illinois Pension Plan Underfunding.

NFL viewership implosion.

North Korean Nuclear Tests.

Sexual harassment of women and men.

Pedophilia in major cities.

New all-time highs in the DOW and S&P.

A six year correction in gold prices.

THE REAL ISSUES (Opinions)

The global political and financial elite want to maintain their power, influence and wealth. They will do what they believe is necessary.

Distractions, such as global warming, ISIS, nuclear tests, sensational headlines, drugs, gun deaths, the latest crisis, bombs, and more are needed to distract people from the destructive consequences caused by the actions of the political and financial elite.

Distractions, debt, deficits, and deaths will increase. This week the distractions might be cryptocurrencies while next week they could be more ICBM launches, political scandals, or market crashes. Regardless, distractions will be used for the benefit of the political and financial elite.

BACK TO BASICS!

Regardless of distractions, global warming or cooling, politics, the latest scandals, missing $trillions, all-time highs in overvalued stock markets, multi-decade lows in interest rates (or even negative interest rates), I believe most objective and sane people agree that:

Unbacked paper currencies have always failed in the past, usually due to “inflation” in the supply of those paper currencies.

Central banks, commercial banks and governments created a huge cesspool of debt in the last fifty years. That massive debt has benefited a few and impoverished many.

No country has spent and indebted itself INTO wealth.

No country has taxed itself INTO prosperity.

Nonsense, whether announced by former Vice-Presidents, former Presidents, Ph.D.’s in Economics, celebrities or village idiots, remains nonsense. It is neither improved nor more intelligent because of the announcers’ supposed status.

Markets rise in price for many reasons, including currency devaluations, but markets always correct, sometimes violently.

All-time highs in stocks, bubbles in cryptocurrencies, and unpayable debts will self-correct, often traumatically.

Gold and silver have been valuable for thousands of years. They will remain valuable and become more important as markets, excessive debt and other narratives crash.

Gary Christenson

