Is Bitcoin Revolutionizing the Video Gaming Industry?

The gaming industry is growing and evolving at a rate quicker than could have been envisaged. Video games have been huge money-makers worldwide for several years, with an estimated 1.2 billion people enjoying their take on entertainment and recreation. For those who play them online, there is also the social aspect of playing live and making friends with people that could be anywhere else in the world.

As the games develop so do the methods of paying for them. In this digital world, it should be no surprise it is a digital currency that is playing a large role, as more and more people choose to play online. Bitcoin is being accepted by some of the biggest names in the video gaming industry, because of its anonymity and flexibility.

It is not only the fact you can buy games with Bitcoin that is making the difference. Some game developers, particularly new businesses, are using it as a way to finance their work.

Online Gambling

Playing lotto online is not a new idea, but being able to deposit Bitcoin for your wagers is. For someone to come up with a new concept for playing lotto online is rare, but it’s what Lottoland have achieved. They have developed a world exclusive with the first Bit Coin lottery that is regulated.

As we all know, Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer electronic cash system which can be exchanged for any currency, and this is an advantage if you win the online lotto game you are taking part in. The exchange rate can vary, but at the moment the first prize of 1000 BTC is worth more than $13 million. Lottoland does not insist you take the prize in Bitcoin, you can choose to have the cash equivalent if you want. However, as the value of Bitcoin keeps increasing, so will the value of your prize, if you are one of the lucky winners.

Bitcoin and Video Games

For many years banks and other financial institutions have laid down the rules where the finance world is concerned. With more casinos, video games sites and online retailers accepting Bitcoin, more members of the public are using a cryptocurrency than ever before.

Until very recently, Steam was accepting payment in Bitcoin for the purchase of its video games, but at the beginning of December, the company decided that the currency was too volatile. However, the fact that one of the biggest distribution platforms for video games accepted Bitcoin for more than a year is an indication that there’s unfading interest in the digital currency. Other gaming retailers which take Bitcoin include Play-Asia, Kinguin and G2A, which sells classics such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto V, Star Wars: Battlefront or Humans Fall Flat.

Finally, it is interesting to note that a brand-new digital currency geared towards video gamers has recently appeared: GameCredits, which was born in 2016, prides itself on being able to reach 2.6 billion gamers worlwide with its open-source, universal in-game tokens. Who said that FinTech was the only sector with an eye on cryptocurrencies…?

