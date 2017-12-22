America’s NEXT victim – Saudi Arabia? Video – Inessa S

As 2017 draws to a close, and the war in Syria is almost over – this short doco looks at the next possible area of conflict in the Middle East. While a regional war is already taking place in Yemen and the Jerusalem issue threatens to further destabilise the Middle East – America’s closest ally, Saudi Arabia, is also seeing internal troubles brewing. The culprit remains the same – the US’ insatiable military industrial complex. The question remains – where will America transfer the thousands of armed and trained rebels, as they leave Syria in defeat?

Video Source

