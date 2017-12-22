50 Personal Security Tips by Ken Jorgustin – Modern Survival Blog

Personal security is often overlooked, ignored, or never even thought of. Most people go about their daily lives and routines without a thought of potential danger lurking nearby.

It’s great that for the most part we don’t have to worry too much about it. The trap though is your normalcy bias towards this notion. Just because it was safe last time doesn’t mean it will be safe this time.

The following list of personal security tips may help secure you in your daily life.

These tips are just the ‘tip’ of the iceberg, so add your own to the list…

PERSONAL SECURITY TIPS

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings and of the people around you.

Situational Awareness And A 360-Mindset

Make casual eye contact with people when walking.

While walking, avoid distractions from your ‘smart phone’ (e.g. ‘texting’).

Keep your head up and shoulders back while walking (confidence).

Buddy-up whenever possible while out in dark parking lots for better personal security.

Key Chain LED Light

Always inform family or friends if you are traveling, and give them itinerary dates and locations you will visit.

Try to stay away from the brush or trees when walking, jogging, or running. Always be prepared to run away from an attacker and scream (drawing attention to the situation).

If a stranger approaches offering a ride, TURN AROUND and go in the opposite directionof the car. If possible, write down the license plate and description of the car.

Do not respond to conversation from strangers on the street.

Walk confidently, at a steady pace, and have your keys ready in your hand.

Don’t be a Victim – Be Confident

Avoid being on a cell phone while walking out in public (or driving!). If you must (while walking), force yourself to be especially aware of your surroundings.

Avoid walking, jogging, running in public with earbuds in your ears (listening to music). It dulls the awareness of your surroundings which makes you an easier target. If you must, then at least pay extra attention around you…

Avoid dangerous places at night time, visit them during day time hours.

Stop and look around if you feel unsafe entering an area. You may want to return at a different time. Trust your instincts.

Avoid isolated bus or train stops. Otherwise, continuously look all around you. Be aware.

Don’t stay in the same spot and make yourself an easy target if at a bus or train stop and feel unsafe, .

Don’t open you purse or wallet while boarding the bus; have your fare ready.

Keep flashy jewelry out of sight.

Sit as close to the bus driver as possible while on a bus during off-hours.

Check your purse or wallet if someone is jostling, crowding or pushing you.

Never leave your purse, backpack or briefcase in plain view. Lock it up when you leave your desk or office.

Keep the office door locked if you work before/after normal business hours.

