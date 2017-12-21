Will Litecoin Follow the 5 Month Consolidation Pattern Ethereum Needed to Move Much Higher? Video – Wall St for Main St

Litecoin seems to be consolidating gains after a pretty lengthy parabolic move up for most of 2017. Ethereum consolidated for 5 months from June 2017 through November 2017 in a trading range below $400/coin (after another parabolic move higher early in 2017) before Ethereum finally broke out and went much higher. Do you expect similar behavior out of Litecoin? Will Litecoin now consolidate in a trading range similar to Ethereum? What about a similar time frame to Ethereum’s 5 month consolidation below $400/coin before Ethereum’s move up to around $800/coin now?



