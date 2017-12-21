Treason at the FBI and in Mueller’s ‘Get Trump’ Team Stand Exposed by Harley Schlanger – Rogue Money

Rep. Trey Gowdy from South Carolina, speaking about the current FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Dec. 15, said: “I’ll be a little bit surprised if he’s still an employee of the FBI this time next week.” McCabe skipped his scheduled testimony before the Congress last week when his subordinate, Bruce Ohr, was shown to have conspired with MI6 Agent Christopher Steele and the Fusion GPS outfit that worked for Hillary Clinton and the DNC to pay Steele for the garbage, and that Ohr’s wife worked on the Russia case for Fusion GPS. McCabe is now scheduled to appear before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday. (Gowdy said he would be “shocked” if he shows up!)

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Bruce Ohr met during the 2016 campaign w/Christopher Steele, who authored the phony “dossier” & also met shortly after the election w/ Glenn Simpson, founder of Fusion GPS. Ohr’s wife also worked for Fusion GPS. https://t.co/nU6gQNsN5V — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) December 18, 2017

It is useful to reflect on the historical role of the FBI. As far back as 1983 EIR exposed the fact that the FBI had used criminal means to destroy the remnants of the Franklin Roosevelt tradition in the Democratic Party, to turn it into a party controlled by Wall Street and London, by means of the so-called Abscam operation. EIR wrote: “The FBI spent an admitted $1 million to tap [Teamster President] Roy Williams’s phones and, as in Abscam, relied on the testimony of a convicted criminal to make its case. The jury admitted the testimony was `confusing and contradictory.’ The political purpose of the trial was made clear when Justice Department officials reportedly offered Williams probation if he would agree to step down as the union’s president. For refusing he was slapped with the 55-year sentence.”

At the same time, EIR wrote, “Sen. Harrison Williams of New Jersey … faces a three-year sentence and a $50,000 fine. He was convicted of a `willingness’ to commit a crime that the FBI’s own stealthily made films show he did not commit.” Rep. Neil Gallagher of New Jersey, who fought the crimes of J. Edgar Hoover’s boys at the FBI, was railroaded in a similar manner.

loading...

Sharing is caring!