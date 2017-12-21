More Tail Winds for Cryptos by James Altucher – Daily Reckoning

As of late, I’ve had a lot to say about cryptocurrencies. I announced on CNBC, for example, that I predicted bitcoin could easily reach $1 million by the end of 2020.

I compare the current crypto boom to the dot com boom of the late ‘90s. Most of the dot coms went bust and you never heard from them again. But some of the survivors went on to great things.

Think of Amazon.

Amazon was trading for $10 in early 2001. Now it’s trading for almost $1,200.

If you miss out on the crypto boom, I’m convinced you could be denying yourself the only chance you’ll ever have to turn $100 into an absolute fortune.

Last Wednesday, the total value of cryptocurrency markets surpassed the half-trillion-dollar mark. While this may seem like a lot, it’s important to put things into perspective…

The world’s gold supply is currently estimated to be more than $7.5 trillion. The global supply of paper money is estimated to be another $7.6 trillion. The total supply of money is even greater.

That should give you some idea of the potential growth in cryptocurrencies. I think we’re just getting started…

At this point, it seems like cryptocurrencies are going viral. There isn’t a day that goes by when bitcoin isn’t mentioned in major newspapers, on the news or on the largest websites.

Although previous reports indicated that Coinbase was adding 100,000 users per day, at this point I wouldn’t be surprised if the number is much larger.

Part of the reason for this is the price. However, this isn’t the whole story.

Because it’s still in the early stages, many people are still skeptical. However, as more and more people buy in, even more are following suit. The latest round of enthusiasm comes as the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) officially launched futures trading last Sunday.

