REVEALED: The FBI plot to overthrow the presidency and commit organized TREASON in America by: Jayson Veley – Natural News

Most people never thought they would see the day that the FBI would become so politicized that many of its members actively lie and commit treason in an attempt to bring down the President of the United States, but alas, here we are.

While our criminal justice system was originally established to give all Americans, regardless of their background and political ideology, fair and equal treatment under the law, that all changed when Barack Obama became the 44th president of the United States. With the Department of Justice under his control, Obama was able to appoint radical leftists like Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch to do his bidding, which mostly consisted of race-baiting and using the law to specifically target conservative Americans. In this way, the justice system became not only entangled in rampant corruption, but also a weapon used by the left to destroy their political enemies.

Today, even though Donald Trump has taken over Barack Obama’s seat inside the Oval Office, rogue Obama appointees that still reside in the Department of Justice are doing what they’ve always done; the only difference is that now they have the advantage of working to dismantle the conservative movement from within.

Perhaps one of the most outrageous and desperate allegations made by the left in recent history is the idea that President Trump and various members of his team colluded with the Russians throughout the 2016 presidential election, which ultimately helped Trump defeat Hillary Clinton last November. Despite no concrete evidence whatsoever, the liberals, including and especially leftists within the mainstream media, have been hellbent on convincing the American people that something illegal occurred. Eventually, they were rewarded for their efforts with the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has gone on to conduct one of the most biased and politicized FBI investigations in American history.

To give just one example, it was recently revealed that a top FBI agent at the center of the investigation into the so-called “Russia collusion scandal,” Peter Strzok, exchanged several anti-Trump text messages with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who was also appointed to Mueller’s investigative team. Although Strzok was suspended from the investigation for his overwhelming bias, it goes to show that Robert Mueller really didn’t take enough time to ensure that his team was fair and honest in the first place. (Related: The bogus “Trump-Russia collusion” story is nothing but a political hatchet job cooked up by Obama loyalist John Brennan.)

It’s also worth noting that Peter Strzok was the FBI’s lead investigator on the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of classified emails during her time as Secretary of State. Strzok even interviewed Clinton on July 2, 2016, just days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced that he would not be recommending any charges. If Peter Strzok is this biased and this willing to defend liberal Democrats, why would Robert Mueller recruit him for his team?

Of course, Peter Strzok is only one of many individuals on Robert Mueller’s team that has an obvious left-wing slant. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, for example, was involved in both the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email server and the investigation into the uranium one sale, neither of which conveniently resulted in legal consequences for Clinton. McCabe’s wife also received roughly $675,000 from Clinton supporters and left-wing organizations during her campaign for Virginia state senate. Other people on Mueller’s team with liberal biases include Andrew Weissmann, Justin Cooper, Jeannie Rhee, Bruce Ohr, and others.

If all of this isn’t enough to convince you that this entire investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election is just a politicized witch hunt designed to destroy President Trump and his administration, then what is?

