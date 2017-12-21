The Recession Indicators Are Piling Up, It Doesn’t Look Good (Video)
The Recession Indicators Are Piling Up, It Doesn’t Look Good Video – X22 Report
The corporate media is reporting that the public is spending like they never spent before this holiday season. One thing they left out is that everyone is turning to debt to pay for this holiday season. BoA is now reporting that 11 of 19 indicators are showing that we are headed into a recession. Everything is in play now and the system is coming down while the central bankers prepare to transition the system.
Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!