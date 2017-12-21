The Real Truth About Trump’s Tax Reform! Video – We Are Change

In this video, Luke Rudkowski of WeAreChange gives you the latest breaking news on Trump’s tax reform that just passed by the GOP Republicans, which signaled a Trump year end victory. With At&t announcing bonuses many are celebrating and some are not saying individual taxpayers will get screwed for the 1%.

