Radio station jammed after it was reported U.N. vehicles have entered the city of Chicago, say operator By Lexi Morgan – Intellihub

‘U.N. vehicles are already in Chicago, and they cut the station feed’

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

CHICAGO (INTELLIHUB) — WCKG 1530 AMradio station operator Matt Dubiel claims that The Alex Jones Show radio feed was cut off, “faded,” as Jones started speaking about the U.N. vehicles which have already entered Chicago.

The vehicles were originally reported by Intellihub’s founder and editor-in-chief Shepard Ambellas on Dec. 18 in a piece titled “Heavily armored company of U.N. vehicles and equipment staged behind Maryland warehouse and are ready for rapid domestic deployment” after the bombshell footage was uploaded to YouTube.

Additionally, Ambellas reported back on Dec. 16 that “Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin and his team meet with the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations on Friday to request the organization deploy armed troops into the streets in an effort to curb violent crime and sidestep Posse comitatus which bars the U.S. military to be deployed on domestic soil.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WCKG’s Matt Dubiel maintains that he spotted a trainload of U.N. vehicles entering the city of Chicago back in August when he was followed and arrested. If true, this would mean that the vehicles are already there and are ready.

#MartialLawIsComing

Please comment and share as this information is key and needs to get out.

loading...

Sharing is caring!