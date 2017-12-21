Looks Like It’s A Go, Be Prepared, Something Big Is About To Happen (Video)
Ajit Pai was censored by YouTube while talking about repealing Net Neutrality. Twitter and other Social Media sites say they cannot guarantee freedom of speech which means they have lost control over censoring everyone. The cabal pushing more sanctions on NK. The war with with Iran is being pushed, but the Nikki Haley argument does not pass the smell test. The cabal pushes their agenda, they are responsible for Wannacry, they are developing biological weapons and now they are planning to put Anthrax on top of a missile.
