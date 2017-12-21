Latest Rocket Attack Threatens Flow Of Humanitarian Aid To Yemen by Elizabeth Vos – DisObedient Media

The New York Times writes that Rebels in Yemen fired a ballistic missile on Tuesday at Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, for a second time in two months, though Saudi officials said that it had been intercepted and that there were no casualties. The attack could not have come at a worse time, as international calls for an end to Saudi Arabia’s long-standing blockade of Yemeni ports saw some sign of potentially easing in recent weeks.

The international coalition supporting Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen had were met with widespread calls for an end to the blockade of the country’s ports in recent weeks. NPR reported that the deteriorating conditions amounted to a “man made crisis… If this blockade continues, then the humanitarian situation will continue to deteriorate, and unfortunately, we would be unable to save these people in need.” The New York Times recounted that President Trump had urged Saudi Arabia to end its blockade of humanitarian aid arriving in Yemen.

Over the last month, aid was reported to have begun to “trickle” into the starved, cholera-ravaged country. NPRreported that this represented a brief “glimmer” of hope that the blockade would ease to the point that substantive aid could reach Yemen’s debilitated civilian population.

However, these hopes were dashed when Reuters reported that the blockade saw no sign of easing, despite Washington’s warning to Saudi Arabia that the “humanitarian situation in Yemen could affect U.S. assistance to allies in the Saudi-led coalition, including the U.S. refueling of coalition jets and some intelligence sharing.”

CNBC reports that Saudi Arabia directly blamed Iran for the latest missile shot down on its way to Riyadh. If future aid shipments to the country are prevented, it would not be the first time that a rocket attack blamed on Iran would resulted in prevention of aid reaching Yemen’s ports.

Last month, in response to an earlier rocket attack, the New York Times reported that Saudi Arabia declared it would “temporarily” close Yemen’s land, sea and air ports of entry in response to the missile firing, in order to “tighten inspections and stop any weapons shipments.”

Disobedient Media previously reported on Yemen’s skyrocketing death toll from starvation and cholera. As far back as January, RT reported that an estimated 370,000 children were suffering from hunger in Yemen. The country has faced severe food shortages for years, spanning both the Trump and Obama administrations.

Cholera deaths in Yemen have also rapidly outstripped the death toll seen in Haiti’s 2010 epidemic, with The Guardian writing: “The cholera epidemic in Yemen has become the largest and fastest-spreading outbreak of the disease in modern history, with a million cases expected by the end of the year and at least 600,000 children likely to be affected.”

