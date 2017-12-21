Government Agencies ACTUALLY Admit Poisoning By Vaccines In ICD-9 by Catherine Frompovich – Activist Post

What is ICD-9, you probably are asking. Well, it’s the official International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Edition, used to assign codes to diagnose and procedures associated with hospital utilization in the United States [1], and published by none other than the U.S. CDC. See chart below.

You will note from the listing how many poisonings and other adverse effects by or from vaccines are listed along with their ICD-9 codes. Why weren’t those codes used when infants, toddlers and teens were taken to emergency rooms by parents who say their children were compromised by vaccines?

Note none other than U.S. CDC’s Centers for Medicare and Medicaid published that defining information!

However, in trying to research the current ICD-10, there seems to be some ‘sanitation efforts’ going on of the incriminating information regarding vaccines causing poisoning! Hmmm.

So, if the fact vaccines can and do poison was an accepted and published admission by the CDC for specific medical insurance coding reasons why, then, is everyone in Big Pharma, medical doctors, FDA, pharmacists and vaccine pushers, and the media so doggone upset about parents, guardians and affected individuals talking about, documenting and reporting their experiences, plus independent vaccine data/information researchers exercising their constitutional rights to free speech?

Good question? How about “active censorship” and/or suppression of our rights to self-determination?

Moreover, what’s happened to parents’ rights to protect and preserve their children’s health from being poisoned by aluminum in any of four formulations; ethylmercury in Thimerosal; polyethylene glycol (a chemical used in antifreeze); and all the other toxic chemicals [2] (read the laundry list of chemicals in vaccines); plus foreign DNA—AND genetically modified Nano-particles / Nano-particulates indiscriminately syringed into newborns, infants, toddlers, and teens?

Why do I say “indiscriminately syringed”?

Because from all the research I’ve done on vaccines data/demographics since the mid-1980s—yes the mid-1980s!—I’ve never found any studies confirm the following:

Cumulative effects of all vaccine ingredients in just one vaccine Cumulative effects of multiple vaccines’ [up to 9] ingredients given at one time CDC/FDA studies confirming health safety short- or long-term for any vaccine; why are boosters needed, if they are supposed to provide ‘immunity’ when actual lifetime immunity only is available from the natural contraction of childhood infectious diseases, i.e., measles, etc. CDC/FDA comparative studies for vaccinated versus non-vaccinated children

Furthermore, each vaccine’s package insert confirms the following:

Contraindications Warnings Adverse Reactions

which indicate very serious adverse health effects everyone should know before the administration of any one vaccine, but more specifically, nine different vaccines given at the same time.

Question: How in life can a human be subjected to nine separate diseases at the same time and expect the immune system to build immunity to each?

Impossible! Such exposure just cannot happen! Think about that! How bizarre a scientific attitude!

So why do Big Pharma, CDC/FDA and the consensus science medical profession contradict the laws of Nature by chemically-forcing the human body—especially a two-, four-, or six-month-old infant’s body—to react to forced chemical interventions when a baby’s immune system is not fully developed until between two and three years of age?

What don’t Big Pharma, medicine, federal and state health agencies not get about human biology and physiology? Is their agenda Transhumanism and Artificial Intelligence?

Technology—medical ‘consensus science’ in particular—is forcing children’s bodies to do biologically and physiologically what the human evolutionary processes over time have not provided for and, therefore, are causing medical problems for all—either immediate, short- or long-term—thereby creating life-long Big Pharma customers.

Is there a method to their scientific madness?

References:

[1] https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/icd/icd9cm.htm

[2] https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/pubs/pinkbook/downloads/appendices/b/excipient-table-2.pdf

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

