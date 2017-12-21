Why it’s essential you keep a portion of your savings in physical cash by Simon Black – Sovereign Man

[Editor’s Note: As we’re coming up on the end of the year, we thought it would be appropriate to republish some of our most popular articles. Today’s was originally published on January 6, 2016]

Think of the word “money” for moment. What’s the first image that comes to mind?

Perhaps the folded paper in your wallet. Or the balance in your bank account.

Or perhaps the investments in your brokerage account.

In our modern financial system where unelected central bankers wield totalitarian control over the financial system, all three of these are forms of money.

But the relationship between them is very tenuous, and very risky. I’ll explain:

1) Physical cash

No matter where you live in the world, just about every civilized nation on the planet has some form of physical currency in various denominations. Dollars. Pounds. Euros. Yen. Renminbi.

We pass around these pieces of paper as a medium of exchange.

You can go to the grocery store, and, as long as you’re in the US, you can pay for your food with US dollar physical cash. Or if you’re in Canada, with Canadian dollar physical cash. Simple.

2) Bank balances

This is where it starts getting more complicated.

When you log in to your bank’s website, you see a balance printed on the screen. Let’s say it’s $100,000.

Don’t think for a second that there are one hundred thousand pieces of paper sitting in your bank’s vault. In fact most banks have very little cash on hand.

Your balance is nothing more than an accounting entry on your bank’s balance sheet, which is likely maintained in a computer database somewhere in a building with no windows.

There’s no physical ‘money’ backing up this bank balance. It’s an annotation in a computer. Every bank customer’s savings is part of this complex system of accounting entries.

When you transfer money to your kids, the bank doesn’t send them a FedEx full of cash.

They merely make an entry in the ledger reducing your balance and increasing your kids’.

The same thing happens when you swipe your Mastercard to pay for something; banks exchange accounting entries that credit the vendor’s account and debit your own.

loading...

Sharing is caring!