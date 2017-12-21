Why is Eric Holder so desperate to prevent Mueller from being fired? Because Holder is among those who will go to JAIL if the truth comes out by: Ethan Huff – Natural News

Former Attorney General Eric Holder has had a second meltdown on social media this week as rumors about President Donald Trump’s potential pre-Christmas firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special counsel Robert Mueller continue to circulate.

The shamed orchestrator of the infamous “Fast and Furious” gun-running scandal has “tweeted” twice now about how he and a “vast majority of the American people” simply won’t stand for Mueller’s firing – this, as Holder himself is in boiling hot water for allegedly having facilitated government contact with a corporation known as Fusion GPS that we now know was involved in procuring the now-discredited “Trump Dossier.”

On December 14, Holder tweeted that any attempt by the Republicans in Congress to remove Mueller from his post “will not be tolerated.” Holder went on in this tweet to say that the “attacks” on Mueller and his staff are “BS,” adding that they “are blatantly political – designed to hide the real wrongdoing,” insinuating that President Trump should be the target of any investigation.

Three days later, Holder tweeted a second time declaring that firing of Bob Mueller or in any way “crippling the special counsel’s office” is Holder’s “ABSOLUTE RED LINE.” He went on to suggest that, should the President take action against Mueller in accordance with his legal purview that “there must be mass, popular, peaceful support of both.”

“The American people must be seen and heard – they will ultimately be determinative,” Mueller concluded in his second tweet.

While President Trump’s lawyer, Ty Cobb, claims that the President has no plans to remove Mueller from his post, Holder is obviously convinced otherwise, as demonstrated by the nervous breakdown he seems to be having on Twitter over the prospect of someone else being appointed to the position of special counsel. And a quick look into Holder’s shady past reveals precisely why.

Obama hack Eric Holder knows that prison time awaits, and he’s obviously scared

Like a stopped up toilet that just won’t flush, Barack Obama and his former administration are curiously determined to float back to the surface of politics and flood the news cycle with endless false accusations against our current president. Rather than slide down the political pipes into excremental obscurity, this cadre of community-organizing rabble rousers is desperate to smear its stench wherever anyone might be willing to take a nice, long whiff.

Why, you might be asking yourself? Because the Obama clan has a whole lot to hide that, should their buddy Mueller be deposed, would presumably be laid bare for the entire world to see. Holder, in particular, is quickly becoming the subject of his own potential criminal wrongdoing in the Fusion GPS scandal.

A top Department of Justice (DOJ) official by the name of Bruce Ohr who worked under Holder is being accused of having maintained communications with Fusion GPS as part of a criminal conspiracy to discredit and ultimately remove President Trump from office.

Recently appearing on Judge Jeanine Pirro’s show on Fox News was Congressman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, who laid out how the House Judiciary Committee is planning to subpoena Ohr along with his wife Nellie Ohr, an employee of Fusion GPS, both of whom are believed to be co-conspirators.

The effort is part of an “ongoing inquiry,” says Rep. Jordan, “into claims of bias against President Donald Trump.”

If Holder goes to jail, so does Obama

Holder is obviously concerned that the potential removal of Mueller would eventually lead to his own demise, thus why he’s now lashing out with extreme paranoia about the whole thing. But what people need to remember is that any future takedown of Holder for his crimes would likely drag along Obama as well.

Both Holder and Obama, as you may recall from our earlier reporting, have an extensive criminal legacy of engaging in illegal behavior to push their leftist agendas.

The duo was caught trafficking weapons south of the border into Mexico during “Operation Fast and Furious,” which was a failed attempt to destabilize the country in order to push more gun control restrictions on the American public. Holder and Obama knowingly sent thousands of high-powered, semi-automatic rifles directly into Mexico under the guise of pursuing the drug cartels, though it was later revealed that the true purpose was to enact stricter firearms legislation.

“Fast and Furious was merely a pretext for imposing stricter gun laws,” The New York Post had revealed at the time, noting that the whole thing backfired with the DOJ lost track of the nearly 2,000 firearms that were delivered as part of the scheme. More than 20 people died or were seriously injured as a result, and neither Holder nor Obama has been held accountable.

