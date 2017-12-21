Doug Casey on What Will Trigger Bitcoin’s Collapse by Doug Casey – Casey Research

Justin’s note: Central bankers are losing sleep over bitcoin.

And they should be. It’s a direct threat to their monopoly on money.

Because of this, they’re trying everything they can to crush bitcoin.

They’re urging people not to buy it. They’re calling it a bubble. They’re even talking about launching their own rival digital currencies.

Regular readers know that I think these efforts will fail. But I couldn’t help but wonder what Doug Casey thinks of this. So, I called him up a few days ago to get his take…

Justin: Doug, governments around the world seem to be waging a war on bitcoin.

Do you expect to see more of this in the years ahead?

Doug: Absolutely. You can plan your life around governments doing everything they can to discourage bitcoin and all the other private cryptocurrencies.

This is because every government in the world is running deficits—gigantic deficits in many cases.

And they’re financing this by printing money. It’s national policy everywhere because it’s supposed to “stimulate” the economy.

They like to see the stock and bond markets and real estate markets high.

They don’t want to give up that monopoly. So, they’re going to do what they can to quash bitcoin and the others.

Justin: But will they succeed?

Doug: Well, they can’t ban it outright. But who knows what kind of computing power the National Security Agency (NSA) has. They could probably destroy any computer network at this point.

But I don’t doubt that we’ll experience monetary chaos in the future.

At that time, they’ll try to ban it. They’ll tell people that they have to use the national currency.

You know the drill. They’ll say if you use bitcoin you’re a money launderer, a drug dealer, or a child pornographer.

So, propaganda will be a major weapon in this. Penalties for using cryptocurrencies will be another element.

This is what we can look forward to.

