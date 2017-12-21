Colossal Reality Check For Trump Haters Forced To Admit The President Is ‘Winning’ – Pigs Are Flying By Susan Duclos – All News PipeLine

Most of us have heard the expression “when pigs fly,” in reference to the impossibility of some event actually having a chance to happen, but over the past week we have noted a number of things many doubted they would ever see occur….. are happening right now.

It appears that some of the most virulent Trump haters are receiving a colossal reality check.

TAX REFORM PASSES

The huge news yesterday was the passage of a historic tax reform bill, one which was bitterly fought by Democrats in Congress and their sycophants in the media, calling it an apocalypse, swearing that once again that millions would die, when in reality the majority of Americans, rich and poor, would simply be allowed to keep more of their own money, which to liberals who think all your money belongs to the government, pretty much is Armageddon!

The hysteria was over the top even for liberals, with media talking heads publicly melting down throughout the last two days, feeding their audiences deliberate lies and false equivalence arguments, but we did note a flying pig, figuratively speaking of course, when a member of CNN actually admitted that the $1.5 trillion tax cut provides working families with “damn good money.”

CNN host John King said, “The Republicans are making a big bet, taking a big risk.”

King continued on to state “Will over time the American people say, ‘Oh, actually I like having more money in my pocket. Oh, they did hire more people at the factory down the street.’ That’s their big bet.”

“Not one Democrat has voted for a bill that cuts taxes by $1.5 trillion,” King said. “To Abby’s point, if you’re a working class family, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, it’s only $200, $300,’ but if you’re a working class family living paycheck to paycheck, $200-$300 is damn good money and you are grateful for it.”

There is a lot to cover in this article, and I am not a policy wonk nor an accountant or tax expert, so I will leave the explanation of exactly what is and isn’t in this tax reform bill for those more knowledgeable. Some good sources and explanations are at PJ Media “5 Things to Know About the Final Republican Tax Reform Bill,” and Forbes “Here’s Why Corporate Tax Reform Is For Everyone,” and TownHall’s “The Facts vs. the Left’s Top Two Lies About Tax Reform.”

The immediate effect for those living paycheck to paycheck is that starting in February, the IRS will be withholding less out of each paycheck, sending workers home with more of the money they earned.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act can be read in its entirety at https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/1

BIG BUSINESSES ANNOUNCEMENTS- RE: TAX REFORM

AT&T – Immediately after the passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, AT&T issued a statement: “Once tax reform is signed into law, AT&T* plans to invest an additional $1 billion in the United States in 2018 and pay a special $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 AT&T U.S. employees — all union-represented, non-management and front-line managers. If the President signs the bill before Christmas, employees will receive the bonus over the holidays.”

Comcast has also announced they will be giving $1,000 to more than 100,000 of its employees as a result of the passing of the Tax reform bill, as well as investing $50 billion over the next five years in infrastructure toward its “broadband plant and capacity, and our television, film and theme park offerings.”

Comcast statement:

Based on the passage of tax reform and the FCC’s action on broadband, Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of ComcastNBCUniversal, announced that the Company would award special $1,000 bonuses to more than one hundred thousand eligible frontline and non-executive employees. Roberts also announced that the Company expects to spend well in excess of $50 billion over the next five years investing in infrastructure to radically improve and extend our broadband plant and capacity, and our television, film and theme park offerings. With these investments, we expect to add thousands of new direct and indirect jobs. We will have more to say on capital at our upcoming January 24th earnings report.

Boeing announced $300 million in investments after the bill passed, with $100 million toward corporate giving including employee gift-match programs, $100 million toward workforce development, training and education and $100 million toward enhancing Boeing’s workplaces. (Source- Boeing Media Room)

Wells Fargo announced it would boost its minimum wage for workers to $15.00 an hour and pledged $400 million for philanthropic initiatives in 2018. Fox Business reports “Some $100 million of that total will be committed to boosting small businesses, while $75 million will support neighborhood revitalization efforts.”

Fifth Third Bancorp is also increasing minimum wage for their workers to $15.00 and hour and giving $1,000 bonuses to their 13,500+ workers. (Source)

Before moving on to the next wave of flying pigs, one last note on the utter intellectual dishonesty coming from Democratic politicians as well as their puppets in the media, shown perfectly by Representative Ted Lieu, via Twitter when he claimed “GOP underestimates how people feel when they know others got a better deal. If Sally gets a tax cut of $380 but others get $200,000, she will be upset. And wait until Joe finds out he is getting a tax increase for residing in CA. That’s why tax bill is so unpopular: human nature.”

In response to his claim another Twitter user provided the context which makes a joke of his analogy, stating “Hey dip…t, If Sally pays 3K in taxes in gets $380 (12%) back, and Joe pays 3 million in taxes and gets 200K back (7%), how did Joe get a better deal? Maybe you really are too stupid to understand this.”

As to why the tax bill is “unpopular” as Lieu says, perhaps because the media has been mimicking Democratic lies non-stop since the tax reform bill started being worked on, insisting the bill would “literally kill thousands of people.”

