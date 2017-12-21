2008 Was Just a Warning – Current Laws Make Any Wealth in the Markets Vulnerable Video – ITM Trading

Have you ever wondered why no one went to jail for creating the financial crisis of 2008? Well that’s because they didn’t legally break the law.

At brokerages stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs etc. are held in Street Name and you agree to become a “beneficial” owner and give up “legal” ownership of your wealth. But there is also a long beneficial ownership string that can use your equity for their benefit.

The banks use deposit reclassification to sweep your deposits into sub accounts in the banks name. If the bank gets into trouble? Well that’s what the bail-in laws are for.

And we all know that both single-employer and multi-employer pension plans are in big trouble, even after the stock and bond markets at all time highs. What’s been the government solution to this problem that impacts millions of Americans? Change the laws.

In July 2017 the CFPB issued a rule allowing consumers to band together to sue financial institutions to resolve disputes. Lobbying pays off, in October 2017 that regulation was repealed, so in the fine print you agree to arbitration. Meaning individual vs corporation.

But I saved my favorite for last. In 2005 the bankruptcy laws were changed putting derivatives at the head of line.

These are just some of the laws that have been put in place that put corporations above individuals. Remember…If You Don’t Hold It, You Don’t Own It.

