Wrapping 2017 With JBSFC Podcast – TRMetals Report

A consequential year in the New Cold War comes to an end and John and Steve are here to wrap it all up and look ahead to 2018.

Another great history lesson last evening as John and The Professor recall the events surrounding the end of the Soviet Empire and the early days of Boris Yeltsin’s presidency. Many Western/NATO mistakes were made back then and the effects continue to ripple today.

We are all extraordinarily grateful for John and Steve’s diligence in broadcasting these weekly discussions. Let’s hope they continue this service in 2018.

