Warning, We Might Have Been Tricked, Here’s How Video – X22 Report
IMF now lowers the growth for the UK, as the BREXIT approaches the central bankers are trying to show the world they are needed or else. Existing homes sales, pending sales and new home all of a sudden surge as mortgage apps decline and inventory plummets.The stock market is shrinking even though the market continually moves up. The central banks are now pushing their agenda to create a cryptocurrency of their own and force everyone into it.
