Top official reveals UFOs exist, and they’re “often being reported” over nuclear power plants… “We’d never seen anything like it” — Military: “Ominous correlation” between sightings and atomic sites — TV: “Mystery intruders over nuke facilities” from ENENews

CNN, Dec 18, 2017 (emphasis added): A former Pentagon official who led a recently revealed government program to research potential UFOs said Monday evening that he believes there is evidence of alien life reaching Earth. “My personal belief is that there is very compelling evidence that we may not be alone,” Luis Elizondo said… “We found a lot,” Elizondo said. The former Pentagon official said they… were “seemingly defying the laws of aerodynamics… maneuvering in ways that include extreme maneuverability beyond, I would submit, the healthy G-forces of a human or anything biological”…

New York Times, Dec 16, 2017: By 2009, [Sen. Harry] Reid decided that the program had made such extraordinary discoveries that he argued for heightened security… A 2009 Pentagon briefing summary of the program prepared by its director at the time asserted that “what was considered science fiction is now science fact,” and that the United States was incapable of defending itself against some of the technologies discovered…

The Independent, Dec 19, 2017: US government recovered materials from unidentified flying object it ‘does not recognise’ … Materials, which are alleged to have “amazing properties”, are being stored in modified buildings in Las Vegas, the New York Times reports… “They have some material from these objects that is being studied, so that scientists can try to figure out what accounts for their amazing properties,” Ralf Blumenthal, one of the authors of the New York Times report, told MSNBC. Mr Blumenthal said the DoD “do not know” what the materials are made of. “It’s some sort of compound they do not recognise,” he added…

Politico, Dec 16, 2017: The sightings, [Luis Elizondo (official in charge of the Pentagon’s program)] told POLITICO, were often reported in the vicinity of nuclear facilities, either ships at sea or power plants . “We had never seen anything like it.”.

KLAS, Jul 7, 2016: A group of more than 150 military veterans, missile officers, and security personnel, including many who worked at the Nevada Test Site, say they’ve seen mystery intruders over nuclear facilities… The I-Team’s own Freedom of Information Act request filed in 1992 produced a thick stack of documents from the Department of Energy, indicating UFO incidents over every major atomic weapons facility…

Documentary – UFOs and Nukes (IMDb), 2016: (at 3:30 in) Declassified US government documents reveal that as early as December 1948 incursions by mysterious aerial objects later referred to as UFOs began to occur at American nuclear laboratories… (at 13:00 in) According to military intelligence officers, a worrisome pattern had begun to emerge. On July 1, 1952, Look Magazine featured an article “Hunt for the flying saucer” about the air force’s new UFO investigations group Project Blue Book and noted that its director first lieutenant Edward Ruppelt had plotted 63 unexplained sightings on a map of the United States. At that point it was discovered that a quote “ominous correlation” existed between some of the sightings and the location of various atomic weapons installations.

Look Magazine, Jul 1, 1952: Ruppelt keeps 63 sightings on the top of his file… These sightings were pinpointed on a map. Soon afterwards, it was seen by a Pentagon representative who noted that a number of concentrations duplicated exactly the area of atomic energy installations. The Pentagon man excitedly reported back to his headquarters. A conference was called immediately in Washington.

