As we come to the end of 2017, here is a sign of the times.

By Bill Fleckenstein President Of Fleckenstein Capital

December 19 ( King World News ) – The market was modestly lower through midday, and in the afternoon the indices mostly drifted sideways. With an hour to go, when I had to leave, the Nasdaq was 0.5% lower, with the Dow/S&P doing a little better. Away from stocks, green paper was mixed, oil was flat, fixed income was weak again, particularly at the long end, which was hit hard, and the metals were slightly red, with the miners OK-ish…

Net-net, for the last week or so the miners have on balance acted better than they have for the prior group of weeks. We will just have to see how meaningful that turns out to be, but the worst of the “puke-age” could easily be behind us for the miners and any decent move in gold could see them catch up in a spring-loaded fashion. Obviously, that is just a hypothesis, but I could easily see that playing out, although most likely not until early next year.

Talk About Your “New Money”

Meanwhile, the crypto craze is in full bloom, with wild speculation taking place in the roughly 1,350 of other non-Bitcoin “coins.” It would not surprise me to see this madness carry on through the holidays as folks use their idle time to make money in the easiest way possible (so they think), i.e., owning cryptos. It will be interesting to see how that market (as well as many others) trades in early January.

“Though It Has Never Put a Scrap of Gold or Silver In My Pocket…”

As usual at this time of year, I would like to remind readers that I will be matching all donations to Shepherd’s Counseling Services through Jan. 15, 2018. To take advantage of the matching, simply indicate that you are a Fleckenstein Capital subscriber in the Notes/Instructions box on the Review Donation page.

