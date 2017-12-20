The Next Step In Overstock’s Master Blockchain Plan Is Underway by Brady Dale – Coin Desk

“There’s a method in our madness.”

That’s how Overstock founder Patrick Byrne describes the often unexpected moves that have come to characterize his efforts to rethink Wall Street with blockchain. And what began in the lab as far back as 2014, took yet another step yesterday when the firm announced (not without a few hiccups) that its initial coin offering (ICO) for subsidiary tZERO had commenced.

First revealed in October, the company is currently seeking to raise $250 million through a pre-sale for “strategic purchasers” ending Jan. 18. A subsequent sale period may run through Feb. 18. Either sale period may be changed at any time by the company, and both are limited to accredited investors.

But for Byrne and Overstock, this is just one piece of an expanding puzzle.

Last week, for example, Byrne dropped another bombshell, revealing he’s weighing whether to sellthe e-commerce business that helped him make his name. The reason? He wants to devote more of his limited time to a new blockchain property registry system.

And while that might sound abrupt (or even alarming) to potential purchasers, Byrne quickly soothed worries, adding all his recent efforts fit together.

“We’ve been designing this tech stack for three years,” he said.

Speaking at CoinDesk’s New York headquarters, Byrne explained how he’s partnering with Peruvian economist and “The Mystery of Capital” author Hernando de Soto to launch a new Overstock subsidiary, called De Soto Inc., that he believes will be compatible with the token sale it will carry out for tZERO.

As previously reported by CoinDesk, tZERO is an SEC-regulated alternative trading system (ATS) – also known on Wall Street as a “dark pool.” As De Soto Inc. unlocks capital in the developing world, tZERO will be able to serve it as a capital market, at scale. Since each venture will have blockchain technology at their core, there will be a natural symbiosis, according to Byrne.

On his new moves, Byrne said:

