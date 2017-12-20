A New Year and New Problems for Investors: Peter Schiff Video – KitCo News

Investors should brace for a weaker U.S. economy in 2018, says Peter Schiff, CEO and chief global strategist of Euro Pacific Capital Inc.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

Schiff sees U.S. equities’ steady rise to maintain course early in the new year, but reverse trends as macroeconomic forces create headwinds on stocks. “I expect prices to continue to rise for both producers and consumers, so accelerating inflation, a weaker dollar, ultimately a weaker economy, that should take its toll on stock,” he tells Kitco News.



Video Source

loading...

Sharing is caring!