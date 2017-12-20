Ned Schmidt Owns No Bitcoin! Video – Financial Survival Network

It’s no secret that Ned Schmidt isn’t a fan of Bitcoin and crypto currencies. He believes that when push comes to shove, and it will, investors will flock back to precious metals. It was only a few years ago when investors were all in on $50 silver, it was a new era, never to go down again. And look what happened then. Past is often prologue. The final chapter has yet to be written. And right now there’s a lot happening in ag commodities that most people are unaware of. China is going into ethanol Bigly. And they’re going to buy their corn from somewhere. Guess what that will do to corn prices? And there’s lots more where that came from.

