Jim Rogers: I Have Never Seen Anything Like Bitcoin Video – KitCo News

Famed investor and best-selling author Jim Rogers says that he has seen a lot of bubbles in his career, but that Bitcoin is in a league of its own.

“There have been plenty of bubbles I have seen in my life but this one is a little strange, because at least when the dot-com bubble was around, those were companies that said they had a business,” Rogers explained.



