Jesse Livermore And The Major Long-Term Gold & Silver Buy Signals That Are Flashing from King World News

As we head into the end of what has been a wild 2017, here is a look at what Jesse Livermore had to say along with the major long-term buy signal that are now flashing.

Click here to sign up for The Daily Coin FREE newsletter covering precious metals, war, health and prepper suggestions!

December 20 ( King World News) – The following email came from one of the global KWN readers (Kevin W.): Below are rolling (spot month) quarterly charts with 20 quarter moving averages in red. Gold is leading the way, trading above this important moving average with giant XAU mining share proxy not far behind.

Quarterly MACD all positive and here XAU leading the way with its 4th consecutive positive reading (see chart below).

XAU (Gold & Silver Stock Index) MACD Buy Signal, Look For Solid Break Above (red) 20 Quarterly Moving Average

I remember the inverted H&S pattern that was executed to the upside in Q4 2009 when gold moved swiftly through $1,000. It was a beautiful pattern that exhausted many a long in its formation. No coincidence that the decline in gold from years 2011-2015 stopped at the old breakout point of $1,000 (see chart below).

Gold Quarterly MACD Signaling A Buy For The First Time In Many Years! Look For Solid Break Above (red) 20 Quarterly Moving Average!

Similar inverted H&S patterns exist today in gold, silver and the mining shares but with greater depth of time (see silver chart below).

Silver Quarterly MACD Signaling A Buy For The First Time In Many Years! Look For Solid Break Above (red) 20 Quarterly Moving Average!

Nothing is more reliable and moves more pervasively than a breakout from an inverted head & shoulders pattern, but few have the patience to stay with their longs while enduring such a trend changing formation…

loading...

Sharing is caring!