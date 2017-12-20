The Hottest, Largest-Ever Cryptocurrency ICO Mindblower by Wolf Richter – Wolf Street

But regulators are waking up.

Block.one, a software startup registered in the Cayman Islands and lacking a central office, has accomplished an astounding feat: So far, it has extracted $700 million in real money from the global public by selling tokens, called EOS, in an initial coin offering. It is by far the largest ICO ever.

An ICO is similar to an IPO, but here buyers got nothing other than the digital tokens – no ownership in the company (unlike what an IPO offers), no promises of any kind, no participation in anything, not even any fake promises of free future products. No matter how awesome and world-changing the blockchain platform or whatever the company might be developing might turn out to be, it won’t be connected to the tokens.

The purchase agreement that buyers in the ICO must sign states this very clearly and explicitly:

The EOS Tokens do not have any rights, uses, purpose, attributes, functionalities and features, express or implied, including, without limitation, any uses, purpose, attributes, functionalities and features on the EOS Platform.

By comparison, with an IPO, investors actually end up with shares in the company. They become part-owners of the company.

The only thing buyers in this ICO got was the hope that the price of the token, given the current cryptocurrency mania, would surge by thousands of percent in the shortest time span – on the principle that the less people get, the more they’re willing to pay for it, and if they got nothing at all, they’d be willing to pay the most. Those hopes have been realized.

The price of the token has skyrocketed, though prices vary around the globe, depending on the exchange where EOS is traded. At the moment I’m writing this, on the top 10 exchanges by EOS volume, prices range from $9.67 at Bithumb to $8.54 at Binance.

