Gun-Toting Dad Captures Burglar On Facebook Live: "You Tried To Break In The Wrong House!"

A well-armed father caught a young man who appeared to be burglarizing the neighborhood and not only did he pull his gun on him and hold him at gunpoint until police arrived, but he decided to capture the moment on video via Facebook Live.

On December 6, 2017, this father heard his daughter’s car alarm go off around the same time his neighbor phoned to let him know they had seen a person in the area.

Baton Rouge resident Caesar Ray, who previously worked for the Department of Corrections, grabbed his rifle and went outside. That’s when he came face to face with the burglar, Robert Garcia, who became a blathering mess as Ray commanded he get on the ground.

As Garcia did so, Ray fired up Facebook Live to capture the moment in real time.

“You just tried to break into the wrong house,” Ray told Garcia.

Garcia was petrified, keeping his face to the ground until police arrived.

Take a look.

Ray never let up for one moment, and neither should you.

In fact, Ray told anyone listening, “Be vigilant. Continue to be observant, especially when you are coming home. Before you just pull in your driveway, look around and don’t just jump out of your vehicle.”

While the Second Amendment does speak to a militia guaranteeing a free state, it also follows up with the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. I honestly think the founders had a lot more in mind than mere keeping tyranny at bay. I think they understood the duty every man has to protect his family, friend and neighbors as well as secure liberty against tyrants.

I say, well done Mr. Ray!

Garcia will obviously be facing charges and justice should prevail in the situation. Otherwise, he will only be emboldened to be doing what he was doing again.

