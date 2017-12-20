Gun Confiscation Is Always a Prelude to Genocide by Dave Hodges – The Common Sense Show

Those who understand the heinous nature of the United Nation as well as their failed nature as a so-called “peacekeeping” force, should understandably be concerned with the impending presence of UN soldiers on the streets of Chicago.

Extreme gun violence is listed as the primary reason why. This may be the one truthful aspect of this planned UN occupation of an American city. Eventually, the UN is going after the guns of all Americans and on this point, history has spoken. Gun confiscation is always followed by genocide.

Below is an image of a United Nations document regarding gun confiscation. The full text follows the printed image.

“The issue of military grade weaponry in the hands of civilians looms ever larger in the face of the global implementation of 22/Agenda 21 by member nations. In particular, the United States of America has an estimated 500 million weapons in the hands of its civilian population. This is not just a static problem, it is a massive dynamic problem for the process of confiscation as there will be those who refuse to surrender their firearms. “The conclusion of discussions by the CWCSG led to the adoption of a proposed agenda to begin the process for introducing to member nations a framework by which they can begin codification of national laws to disarm civilians within their borders through a graduated process. “Within the discussion framework, we have identified several problem areas that must be addressed, they are: “1. Classification of military grade weapons to be made illegal for possession. “2. Creation of programs to provide reasonable compensation for voluntary surrender of said arms. “3. Codification of laws to begin the restricting and strict licensing of concealable firearms. “4. Codification of laws to begin the restricting and strict licensing of hunting grade firearms. “5. Codification of laws to restrict the sale of, and possession of ammunition and components to manufacture ammunition. “6. Finally, codification of laws to completely makes (sic) any and all firearms illegal to own, possess or use outside of military and law enforcement usage. “7. Creation of a United Nations Police Taskforce with the specific mission of assisting member nations with the collection of weaponry from civilian hands. “The CWCSG will submit its findings and final recommendations once we have created the codification framework for member nations for a full review by the Office of the Secretary General.”

If one examines the first five steps of the plot, it is easy to ascertain the pattern of gun confiscation that the UN willl attempt to follow. I do not believe that the UN has to completely implement steps 1-5 before moving to enforce steps 6 and 7. Therefore, even though the UN has not completely implemented the first five steps across the country, y have done enough to usher in Steps 6 and 7 in this United Nations disarmament plan. Steps 6 and 7 are listed below:

“6. Finally, codification of laws to completely makes any and all firearms illegal to own, possess or use outside of military and law enforcement usage. 7. Creation of a United Nations Police Taskforce with the specific mission of assisting member nations with the collection of weaponry from civilian hands”.

Connecting the Dots for Gun Confiscation

Even if the the UN document designed to disarm America, listed above, was not genuine (and it is), the following, very public document has been proven to be very authentic.

Under the heading, “Hiding in plain sight”, the United Nations has been advertising for the following position for the past several years:

Posting Title: Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Officer, P4 Job Title Code: DISARMAMENT, DEMOBILIZATION AND REINTEGRATION OFFICER Department/Office: Department of Peacekeeping Operations Duty Station: New York Job Description: A minimum of seven years of progressively responsible experience in disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration or related area. Experience working within peacekeeping, peace-building or development programmes operations is desirable. Experience with small arms control, conflict/post-conflict crisis management, economic recovery is desirable. Experience coordinating multiple partner agencies, funds or programmes is desirable.

There is even more fuel to throw on this raging fire as we consider the fact that, at the behest of former President Obama, Secretary of State John Kerry illegally, and in direct violation to the Constitution of the United States, signed the United Nations Arms Trade Treaty. The UN Arms Trade Treaty contains all 7 provisions listed above in the Disarmament Commission of the United Nations.

We should also be focusing on the military invasion that is about to unfold in this country.

What military invasion, you may ask?

The Soros organizations of Antifa and Move0n.org have stated that President Trump moves to fire Special Prosecutor, Robert Mueller, that this will trigger a massive and fully-planned response. Further, former disgraced Attorney General, Eric Holder, has said that the removal of Mueller would prove to be the bottom line. What is implied in both of these communications is that George Soros organizations plan to initiate violence in the face of any action that Trump may, or may not commit. When Soros’ organizations initiate violence on a wide spread basis, this will provide the UN occupation forces the pretext with regard to gun confiscation.

In the past few articles on this topic, I have published photos of UN forces already on our soil. This is not new. It is just that only now are they publicly making their presence known.

History Speaks Will America Listen?

By definition, there were 19 genocides in the 20th century according to the University of Hawaii Democide Project. Each one was proceded by gun confiscation. In some of the more notable of the events, the UN Peacekeeping forces stood by and watched as a million people in Rwanda were brutally murdered.

What is happening in Chicago is simply the foot in the door technique. It is clear that the UN will eventually be going after all guns and gun confiscation always leads to genocide.

In the final part of this series, it will be made clear that the gun confiscation is simply a means to an end. The final part of this series will examine hte proof that the UN will be running the FEMA camps.

